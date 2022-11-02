News

Group backs nonagenarian on APC’s presidential candidate

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A group, Yoruba Ronu, has backed Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Chairman Diran Iyantan said Fasoranti’s decision to see to the realisation of the presidential ambition of Tinubu would unite Yoruba. Iyantan said the Afenifere leader has followed in the footsteps of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo that said you must be a Yoruba man or woman before you can be addressed as a Nigerian. He said: “Pa Fasoranti has proven beyond doubt that the interest and the unity of purpose of the Yoruba come first before any other thing. “Accordingly, Baba believes we are Yoruba before we are Nigerians. Therefore, the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Yoruba race should take pre-eminence at all times. That is what he has demonstrated by endorsing the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election. “We thank him very much for throwing his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as this is the wish and expectation of all Yoruba worldwide. This is a complete radiance in the hearts of all sons and daughters of Oduduwa.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Civil society group introduces technology to promote transparency in INEC, elections

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, a civil society group, Centre for Civic Citizens Welfare and Community Development (CWCD), has developed a technological platform to checkmate the digital systems of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote transparency and minimise malpractices during elections. The group said that the platform ” Zabe 2.0″ will […]
News

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trump’s administration. Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh indicated skepticism during two hours of arguments in the […]
News

How OPM Founder converted 8 ex-militants, kidnappers to pastors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Some that attend church programme or service at the large expanse of land which accommodates the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) along the G.U. Ake Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will tell you that it is a place where anything is possible. On some church days, right from Rumuokoro area of the city, and around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica