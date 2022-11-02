Group backs nonagenarian on APC’s presidential candidate

A group, Yoruba Ronu, has backed Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Chairman Diran Iyantan said Fasoranti’s decision to see to the realisation of the presidential ambition of Tinubu would unite Yoruba. Iyantan said the Afenifere leader has followed in the footsteps of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo that said you must be a Yoruba man or woman before you can be addressed as a Nigerian. He said: “Pa Fasoranti has proven beyond doubt that the interest and the unity of purpose of the Yoruba come first before any other thing. “Accordingly, Baba believes we are Yoruba before we are Nigerians. Therefore, the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Yoruba race should take pre-eminence at all times. That is what he has demonstrated by endorsing the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election. “We thank him very much for throwing his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as this is the wish and expectation of all Yoruba worldwide. This is a complete radiance in the hearts of all sons and daughters of Oduduwa.”

