Group backs Oyerinmade for Senate

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples’ Conscience Mandate Group has declared its support for Mr. Matthew Oye Oyerinmade’s bid to represent Ondo South in the Nigerian Senate.

The group which made this known at the weekend in a statement by the group’s coordinator, Mr. Adeniyi Oke, stated that its position was based on the sterling qualities of the aspirant.

According to Mr. Oke, it’s high time the people of Ondo South senatorial district came to the realization that the year 2023 is not just another opportunity for the people to elect a new a leader but a time to elect a candidate who has the credentials to better advance the course of the senatorial district for good.

He explained that the group believes that Mr. Oyerinmade is a credible and trusted candidate who the people can bank on to deliver quality representation at the red chamber.

In his words, “Oyerinmade is no pushover. He anchors his motive which has propelled him to join the race on his passion to fight and implement meaningful programmes that will adequately address the people’s welfare”

The group stated that it has found it important to support his candidacy as well as ensure that the people are well mobilized to support his bid for the senatorial position in the southern senatorial district

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...