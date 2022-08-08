Group berates Emenike for alleging Kalu finances APP

The governorship candidate of the APC in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has come under the harmer of a socio-political group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), for accusing the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, of anti-party activities. Emenike had through a faceless group, Abia Rescue Movement, accused the Abia North Senator of sponsoring another party, Action Peoples Party (APP and its governorship candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu. But ANPF described the claim as not only untrue but one calculated to mislead Nigerians, especially those who live outside Abia who may not be conversant with the realities on the ground. In a statement issued by the Media Office of the group, ANPF noted that contrary to the claim by Emenike and his co-travellers, all the issues that reduced APC’s popularity in Abia were caused by Emenike and his group. The group added: “Emenike and his gang destabilised Abia APC by chasing away popular and credible leaders like Mascot Uzor Kalu, Alex Otti, Etigwe Uwa (SAN), Acho Obioma, Dr. Otuka, Amobi Ogah and others. “It was people like Orji Kalu, Ogah and elected members that made APC a popular party in Abia through the number of projects they attracted. But Emenike connived with PDP members who hailed him as the man with 5-G network to destabilise the party. Where is the 5-G network today? Or is he having “low battery”? “Emenike is a divisive and shameless mole; treacherous, dubious and wicked politician that shouldn’t be taken seriously by any reasonable person.”
