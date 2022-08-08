News

Group berates Emenike for alleging Kalu finances APP

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the APC in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has come under the harmer of a socio-political group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), for accusing the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, of anti-party activities. Emenike had through a faceless group, Abia Rescue Movement, accused the Abia North Senator of sponsoring another party, Action Peoples Party (APP  and its governorship candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu. But ANPF described the claim as not only untrue but one calculated to mislead Nigerians, especially those who live outside Abia who may not be conversant with the realities on the ground. In a statement issued by the Media Office of the group, ANPF noted that contrary to the claim by Emenike and his co-travellers, all the issues that reduced APC’s popularity in Abia were caused by Emenike and his group. The group added: “Emenike and his gang destabilised Abia APC by chasing away popular and credible leaders like Mascot Uzor Kalu, Alex Otti, Etigwe Uwa (SAN), Acho Obioma, Dr. Otuka, Amobi Ogah and others. “It was people like Orji Kalu, Ogah and elected members that made APC a popular party in Abia through the number of projects they attracted. But Emenike connived with PDP members who hailed him as the man with 5-G network to destabilise the party. Where is the 5-G network today? Or is he having “low battery”? “Emenike is a divisive and shameless mole; treacherous, dubious and wicked politician that shouldn’t be taken seriously by any reasonable person.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stanbic IBTC founder, Atedo Peterside, joins SDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seasoned Nigerian entrepreneur, investment banker, and economist Atedo Peterside (CON) officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Atedo – an alumnus of the City University, London and London School of Economics and Political Science as a member at Victoria Island Ward 2, Eti-Osa Local Government. Before he was presented with […]
News Sports

Shakhtar Donetsk Coach Killed In Russia Invasion of Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

*Two footballers also killed Premier League side, Shakhtar Donetsk football club has confirmed that a youth coach has died defending Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine last Thursday, triggering a bloody war in eastern Europe. “One of our employees was killed, he was a children’s coach,” confirmed Shakhtar CEO Serhyi Palkin on Thursday […]
News Top Stories

Auditor-General’s report: Senate indicts 59 MDAs

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted 59 out of 114 Federal Government’s establishments queried by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. After the conclusion of part 1 of 2015 Office of Auditor-General Report, the Senate slated the report for consideration yesterday in Order paper, but later deferred the consideration till further […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica