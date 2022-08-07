News

Group berates Emenike over attack on Kalu

A socio-political group, Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has berated a factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike for accusing the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of anti-party activities.

 

ANPF had accused Emenike of using Abia Rescue Movement to accuse the former Abia State governor of engaging in anti –party activities by sponsoring another party, Action People’s Party (APP) and its governorship candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu.

But ANPF described the claim as not only untrue but one calculated to mislead Nigerians, especially those who live outside Abia who may not be conversant with the realities on the ground.

ANPF Media Office in a statement noted that contrary to Emenike and his co – travellers, they were the ones behind APC’s misfortunes in Abia State leading to its waning popularity.

The statement read in part: “Emenike and his gang destabilized Abia APC by chasing away popular and credible leaders like Mascot Uzor Kalu, Alex Otti, Etigwe Uwa (SAN), Acho Obioma, Dr. Otuka, Amobi Ogah and others.

“It was people like Orji Kalu, Ogah and elected members that made APC a popular party in Abia through the number of projects they attracted. But Emenike connived with PDP members who hailed him as the man with 5-G network to destabilise the party. Where is the 5-G network today? Or is he having “low battery”?

“Emenike is a divisive and shameless mole; treacherous, dubious and wicked politician that shouldn’t be taken seriously by any reasonable person.
“It is shocking the level of impunity with which Emenike and his co-travellers tried to misrepresent clear narratives just to assassinate the character and distort the reputation of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We were all in the All Progressives Congress Prior to 2022 and were contributing in our individual capacities to the growth of the party. While we fought for the growth of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike constituted himself into an agent of division and instability in the party.

 

