Group berates FG over Igboho, seeks release of 13 detainees

Leaders of the South- West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) yesterdaycondemnedthenocturnal invasion of the Ibadan residence of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, by security agencies. This was as the group called for the release of the 13 detained aides of the activist last week. The SSSG in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewole Ireti, after its emergency and strategic meeting at the residence of Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, faulted the manner by which the Director of State Security Services (DSS) invaded Sunday Igboho’s residence, saying the attack truly showed that Nigeria’s democracy was in danger. Reviewing the security situation in the South-West, the group bemoaned the recent killings of over 50 people in Igangan, insisting that it would not relent in its efforts in securing the South-West against criminal Fulani herdsmen.

