News

Group berates Uzodinma over new Electoral Act

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

An advocacy group, Orlu Political Action Committee (OPAC), has berated Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, over the Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The group, in a statement, raised the alarm that the governor and his aides have conveyed to the public in clear terms how easily they can circumvent the amended Electoral Act.

This position, the group said, was informed by the level of armed brigandage and anarchy Uzodinma and his aides visited on the people of Ngor Okpala during last Saturday’s byeelection at Ngor Okpala. The group lamented that President Buhari who is still promising to bequeath Nigeria with a credible electoral system, watched unperturbed while Uzodinma’s boys deployed all manner of armed men to Ngor Okpala leading to the brazen armed intimidation of voters, vote-buying, brutal beatings and attacks on opposition party men and in several cases, the abduction of INEC ad hoc officials alongside their BVAS machines.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Kebbi gov embarks on sensitisation of Fulani communities

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Determined to find lasting peace and ensure security of lives and property in the state, Kebbi State government yesterday said it has engaged religious leaders to preach and sensitise Fulani communities in the state.   The sensitisation, which was flagged off in Illo town in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state was led by […]
News Top Stories

Passengers stranded as unions shut down Arik Air operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aviation unions, yesterday, carried out their threat as they shut down Arik Air operations nationwide for owing workers’ salaries since April and other anti-labour practices of the airline. Ninety per cent of the airline’s workforce was placed on compulsory leave since April.   This action has taken a toll on the airline and travellers booked […]
News

US to send 4m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, Canada in loan deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday. Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica