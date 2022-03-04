Group berates Uzodinma over new Electoral Act

An advocacy group, Orlu Political Action Committee (OPAC), has berated Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, over the Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The group, in a statement, raised the alarm that the governor and his aides have conveyed to the public in clear terms how easily they can circumvent the amended Electoral Act.

This position, the group said, was informed by the level of armed brigandage and anarchy Uzodinma and his aides visited on the people of Ngor Okpala during last Saturday’s byeelection at Ngor Okpala. The group lamented that President Buhari who is still promising to bequeath Nigeria with a credible electoral system, watched unperturbed while Uzodinma’s boys deployed all manner of armed men to Ngor Okpala leading to the brazen armed intimidation of voters, vote-buying, brutal beatings and attacks on opposition party men and in several cases, the abduction of INEC ad hoc officials alongside their BVAS machines.

