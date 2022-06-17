Group blames Nigeria’s insecurity on political exclusiveness

The Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) has stressed the need for the political class to imbibe the culture of inclusiveness to enable the country to overcome its security challenges. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on the state of the nation, NPSA National President, Prof. Hassan Saliu, said all forms of security challenges across the nation’s geopolitical zones are as a result of political exclusiveness. Saliu equally attributed the menace of money politics as witnessed in the recent presidential primaries of the leading political parties in the country to the problem of exclusiveness.

The NPSA president said Nigerians should preoccupy themselves with how to elect a credible person that knows how to fix the country as president in 2023 rather than dissipating energy on a Muslim-Muslim ticket. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for not influencing the outcome of the APC presidential primary, Saliu said Nigerians need a president whose body language would not influence government decisions on national issues. He added that Nigeria needs a president that would restore the dignity of Nigerians, uphold the rules of law, the constitution and fundamental human rights.

