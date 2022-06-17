News

Group blames Nigeria’s insecurity on political exclusiveness

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) has stressed the need for the political class to imbibe the culture of inclusiveness to enable the country to overcome its security challenges. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State on the state of the nation, NPSA National President, Prof. Hassan Saliu, said all forms of security challenges across the nation’s geopolitical zones are as a result of political exclusiveness. Saliu equally attributed the menace of money politics as witnessed in the recent presidential primaries of the leading political parties in the country to the problem of exclusiveness.

The NPSA president said Nigerians should preoccupy themselves with how to elect a credible person that knows how to fix the country as president in 2023 rather than dissipating energy on a Muslim-Muslim ticket. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for not influencing the outcome of the APC presidential primary, Saliu said Nigerians need a president whose body language would not influence government decisions on national issues. He added that Nigeria needs a president that would restore the dignity of Nigerians, uphold the rules of law, the constitution and fundamental human rights.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Reporter

  … say: ‘We’re not interested in zoning’ Wale Elegbede Again, women in their numbers converged on Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to demonstrate their support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election. The women, who defied the heavy rain, on Wednesday morning, took to the […]
News

FG pledges commitment to completion of Brass LNG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has pledged commitment to the completion of the stalled Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (BLNG) project as the Federal Government seeks new investors to revive the project.   Sylva, in a statement yesterday by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communications), Horatius Egua, said this during an inspection of […]
News

ISIS’ infiltration: We’re reviewing actions over threat – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military has said that actions were being reviewed at the highest level, to forestall possible infiltration of any of the country’s territories by suspected tterrorist elements. It vowed that no part of the country will be opened to such vulnerability, as its commitment to sustain the inviolability and sovereignty of the nation, remains unwavering. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica