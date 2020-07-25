Group blames poor service, inhuman treatment from app firms

Over 5,000 practitioners in the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private-owners Association (PEDPA) have complained over poor security systems and inhuman treatment from the ehailing application companies. They complained that some of the firms made service policies without due and diligent consultation with the practitioners. Its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Olawale, said drivers were often subjected to inhumane factors such as ridiculous fare, bias treatment, poor security system robbery and death in the course of providing good service delivery for the app companies’ clients. He added that most of the drivers in the association were those, who have been in e-hailing sub-sectors of the Nigeria transportation industry for close to five years.

Like this: Like Loading...