Group blames poor service, inhuman treatment from app firms

Over 5,000 practitioners in the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private-owners Association (PEDPA) have complained over poor security systems and inhuman treatment from the ehailing application companies. They complained that some of the firms made service policies without due and diligent consultation with the practitioners. Its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Olawale, said drivers were often subjected to inhumane factors such as ridiculous fare, bias treatment, poor security system robbery and death in the course of providing good service delivery for the app companies’ clients. He added that most of the drivers in the association were those, who have been in e-hailing sub-sectors of the Nigeria transportation industry for close to five years.
Related Articles
Ismyto luxury fashion couture
Are you looking for a side hustle with no capital,have you been selling before and your supplier has been cheating you, Ismyto luxury group is here to build your courage and strength to start a business. A group where you will get amazing wholesale deal on lovely designs of jewelry and accessories at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements
T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps want discretional powers for High Court Judges
A bill, seeking to impose stiffer sanctions on the breach of the provisions of the currency conversion (freezing orders) Act Cap. C43 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 Act has been gazetted for second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill, which is sponsored by the deputy speaker, Hon. Idris Ahmed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)