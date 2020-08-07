Sports

Group blasts minister’s new sports policy proposal

The reviewed Nigeria Sports Industry Policy commissioned by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has come under attacks as the Nigeria Association for Physical and Health Education Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) has described as ‘ not well structured’. Although the body commended the minister for the initiative, noted that the NSIP was devoid of expected statements that would show the focus of the policy. “The draft policy of the NSIP is bulky and not well structured,” the NAPHER-SD said in a communiqué.

“The vision and mission are devoid of expected statements that would show the focus of the policy (3I & IP). The true essence of Sports in Nigeria was not properly defined and the main concept which is Sports industry not explained.” Thew group said the vehicle that would drive the actualization of this policy which is the National Sports Commission was not mentioned.

