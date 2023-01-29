News

Group calls for community input in budget formulation

Interreligious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN), has called for the participation of communities in the formulation of budget before they are presented to the nation. Also, ICACN said it wants politicians to use the Constitution while taking the Oath of Office and Allegiance while being sworn in instead of the Bible and Quran. This, they said would enable the public to make inputs and strategize for monitoring of proposed project for accountability and transparency. The Group made the call during a Two – Day Symposium on Promoting Accountability and Anti – Corruption through Behavior Change in Nigeria in Osogbo, Osun State.

The participants were taken through capacity building workshop, interfaith and scriptural engagement through the designing of weekly sermons on anti-corruption for churches, mosques and traditional communities. Also, the media and security personnel gave their commitment towards the fight against corruption and promised to support the project. Participants were also taught various advocacy scope and dynamism to create local support for the fight against corruption in their respective states. Participants at the event include interfaith leaders and groups from different communities and institutions from Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Osun and Oyo States.

The project goal was accomplished through the increased presence of dedicated clubs undertaking anti-corruption campaigns amongst university students, improved working relationship amongst religious organisations and anti-corruption agencies, increased number of elected officials willing to be accountable to their respective constituencies, increased number of stakeholders willing to help amplify voices to reduce the menace of corruption in our society, increased number of advocacy groups and network to 10 amongst many other resolutions and results from the anti-corruption campaign programme of the ICACN. The programme which has the backing and funding of John D and Catherine T. MacArthur foundation discussed the challenges affecting the fight against corruption and the major setbacks to their own activities to fight this menace as insecurity, funds, trainings and government collaboration.

 

