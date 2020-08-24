News

Group calls for establishment of export processing zone in Kebbi

A group, Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) in Kebbi State, has called on the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to establish an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) for agricultural produce in Kaoje axis of the state to maximise the benefits of Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.

 

The group said the facility can as well accelerate the level of exports and curtail the high volume of smuggling of unprocessed commodities across Nigeria’s borders with Niger and Benin Republics.

 

Kebbi State Secretary of FACAN and National Publicity Secretary of NASPAN, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu Dallatun Kalgo, who made this call at the weekend further said that with the advantaged position of Kebbi State, sharing two international boundaries as well as serving as a major outlet to the west by land and water, the quantum of exports can be generated out of the abundant agricultural resources such as shea nuts and butter, soya beans, sesame seeds, tamarind, peanuts, locusts beans, sorghum, maize, millet, cotton and fish products.

 

Kalgo maintained that the volume of informal export activities taking place in all major markets in the various local government areas along the two frontiers without due documentation, had resulted in loss of revenue and data base by government at all levels.

 

As the diversification policy encourages more of value addition, an EPZ facility would serve the purpose as well as promote robust agricultural production and entreprenurrship aimed at empowering rural communities and improve their potentials optimally.

