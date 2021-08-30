Group calls for justice for victims of enforced disappearance

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice (A2J), has called for immediate actions in ensuring justice for victims of enforced disappearance.

August 30th of every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The Non-governmental organisation (NGO), made this appeal Monday to mark the annual International Day honouring victims of human rights violation, as observed.

A2J, however, called on the government to ensure that all cases of enforced disappearance are thoroughly investigated and to ensure that justice is carried out for the victim.

According to its Executive Director, Joseph Otteh, the most at risk persons are Human Rights’ defenders, political opposition, lawyers and witnesses.

Otteh insisted that law enforcement and security agencies must respect the Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance which Nigeria is a party to, as well as the provisions contained in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Police Act.

“In August, 2019, Abubakar Idris, also known as Abu Hanifa Dadiyata, was abducted by armed men from his Kaduna home.

“Gloria Okolie was abducted by the Nigerian Police on June 13, 2021, and kept incommunicado for over 70 days. While Gloria’s whereabouts has now been discovered, it is not so for Dadiyata.

“August, 2021 makes it two years since his abduction, and two years of uncertainty, uneasy silence and grief for family and friends of the activist. This is what enforced disappearance looks like; its intent is to create fear and panic in people.”

