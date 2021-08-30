Metro & Crime

Group calls for justice for victims of enforced disappearance

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice (A2J), has called for immediate actions in ensuring justice for victims of enforced disappearance.

August 30th of every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The Non-governmental organisation (NGO), made this appeal Monday to mark the annual International Day honouring victims of human rights violation, as observed.

A2J, however, called on the government to ensure that all cases of enforced disappearance are thoroughly investigated and to ensure that justice is carried out for the victim.

According to its Executive Director, Joseph Otteh, the most at risk persons are Human Rights’ defenders, political opposition, lawyers and witnesses.

Otteh insisted that law enforcement and security agencies must respect the Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance which Nigeria is a party to, as well as the provisions contained in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Police Act.

“In August, 2019, Abubakar Idris, also known as Abu Hanifa Dadiyata, was abducted by armed men from his Kaduna home.

“Gloria Okolie was abducted by the Nigerian Police on June 13, 2021, and kept incommunicado for over 70 days. While Gloria’s whereabouts has now been discovered, it is not so for Dadiyata.

“August, 2021 makes it two years since his abduction, and two years of uncertainty, uneasy silence and grief for family and friends of the activist. This is what enforced disappearance looks like; its intent is to create fear and panic in people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six men arraigned for theft of N51.3m goods

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Six men yesterday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly breaking into a warehouse and stealing goods worth N51.3 million. The defendants are Teslim Adebambo (43), Gbolahan Olawepo (52), Olanrewaju (50), Folorunsho Ganiu (34), Tochukwu Ugwu (35) and Kazeem Shekoni (40). They are standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking […]
Metro & Crime

Infrastructural development: We’re not resting on our oars – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

…inaugurates internal roads in Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated that his administration will not rest on its oars until every part of the state is dotted with infrastructural development. Emmanuel gave the assurance Friday while inaugurating a total of 6.2km internal roads in Ewet Housing Extension in Uyo, […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna records 15 rape cases daily – CJ

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Chief Judge (CJ) of Kaduna state, Muhammad Lawal Bello, yesterday disclosed that not less than 15 rape cases were being recorded in the state on a daily basis. Bello spoke at the annual Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Kaduna branch.   The CJ also decried the alarming rate of rape of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica