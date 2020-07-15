Group calls for speedy implementation of women, children’s security action plan

Metro (pix:and child)

Worried over the high rate of insecurity in the nation, a group, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), has called for the speedy implementation of action plan on Peace and Security of Women and Children in Kogi State.

The Manager Humanitarian aid Resilience of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr David Habba, made this call on Tuesday at Okene, during a three-day Training for Peace and Security of Women and Children committee members in the state.

Habba said women and children are the most vulnerable under the situation in Nigeria.

He said the UN Security Council Resolution of 1325, had resolved to implement the action plan, considering the present security challenges currently facing nations.

According to him, the efforts to implement the Action Plan for Peace and Security of Women and Children is most timely at a time like this.

Also speaking, the Executive Director Participation Initiative For Behavioural Change and Development, Halima Oiza Sadiq said the second edition of the action plan was developed in 2017, after the expiration of the first one in 2016.

The acting Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Ekele Joseph, said the implementation of the action plan, would give protection to women and children in the society.

