Metro & Crime

Group calls for speedy implementation of women, children’s security action plan

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Metro (pix:and child)

Worried over the high rate of insecurity in the nation, a group, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), has called for the speedy implementation of action plan on Peace and Security of Women and Children in Kogi State.
The Manager Humanitarian aid Resilience of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr David Habba, made this call on Tuesday at Okene, during a three-day Training for Peace and Security of Women and Children committee members in the state.
Habba said women and children are the most vulnerable under the situation in Nigeria.
He said the UN Security Council Resolution of 1325, had resolved to implement the action plan, considering the present security challenges currently facing nations.
According to him, the efforts to implement the Action Plan for Peace and Security of Women and Children is most timely at a time like this.
Also speaking, the Executive Director Participation Initiative For Behavioural Change and Development, Halima Oiza Sadiq said the second edition of the action plan was developed in 2017, after the expiration of the first one in 2016.
The acting Permanent Secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Ekele Joseph, said the implementation of the action plan, would give protection to women and children in the society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lawyer asks court to reverse Lagos ban on Okada, Keke

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to reverse the ban imposed on the operations of commercial tricycles and motorcycles, commonly known as okada, in parts of Lagos by the state government.   The Lagos State Government, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special […]
Metro & Crime

US block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward. The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday. Police responding […]
Metro & Crime

Flood claims two, destroys 220 houses in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

At least two persons lost their lives while three others were seriously injured after a heavy rainfall caused flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State. The flood, which sacked 780 people, also affected over 220 buildings and destroyed property and other valuables believed to worth about N135.5 million. It was learnt yesterday that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: