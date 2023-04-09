News

Group calls for televised electoral court cases, judgment before May 29

Posted on

A coalition of civil societies and leaders of thought has called for the upcoming electoral cases in court to be televised and for the judgments to be delivered before the scheduled date of the swearing-in of newly elected election winners.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) as well as National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Yakubu Maikyau, have backed calls for the televising of the presidential election tribunal proceedings. In a statement by Anthony Kila, a Prof of Strategy and Development and CIAPS Centre Director, the group observed that “the recently concluded 2023 elections have left Nigeria in a very divisive state with a significant part of the country considering the elections free and argue that elections results reflect the wishes of the people while another significant part of the country considers the elections highly flawed and considers the results unacceptable and that the dualism is causing a lot of tension in the country.” Kila said: “As concerned citizens, we believe that one of the best ways to douse the tension in the country, restore unity and legitimise the incoming government is to make sure that all parts get a convincing, transparent and timely adjudication of electoral cases that will give all sides in the country

Our Reporters

