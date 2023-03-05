Group Calls INEC Chairman’s Arrest, Says Election Is Daylight Robbery

An Edo socio-cultural group, Concerned Edo Citizen Forum has called on security agencies, including the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for plunging the nation into a tumour with the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, the electoral umpire allegedly failed to meet the minimum requirements of the Electoral Act 2022 particularly as it relates to the transmission of election results through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The group made the call at a press conference held in Benin City to condemn the February 25 elections, observing that the election was daylight robbery, accusing INEC of working against the principles of democracy.

Reading from a press statement signed by the Director of Publicity of the group, Comrade Osas Felix Osagie noted that, “INEC seriously and shamelessly worked against the principles of democracy hence, as a body they are doomed for the petition.

“INEC deceived all Nigerians with BVAS because they told us over a hundred times that results will be transmitted directly to the INEC server to enhance the credibility of the process, but to our greatest surprise INEC acted without regard to their guidelines hence, this election must not stand because it negates the basic principles of democracy.

“We hereby call on security agencies to as matter of urgency arrests the chairman of INEC”.

While calling on the judiciary to act with the fear of God while adjudicating on election petitions arising from the elections, the group called on Nigerians to reject the results of the presidential election as declared by INEC and urged members of the international community to start to deny INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu and other culpable elements in INEC visas to travel out of the country.

“We also call on the judiciary to act with fear because what happened in Nigeria can’t happen in the animal kingdom or satanic abode.

“We call on sincere Nigerians to reject these results and outcome because it’s devilish, callous and wicked.

“We are still crestfallen to hear that winners were declared, to the level that those who didn’t show any signs or participated were declared winners.

“We call on international communities not to give visa to INEC chthe airman and the beneficiary of this heartless election based on their unholy shenanigans and gimmicks therefore reelection is the only way out of the political cul-de-sac.

“Finally, we call on all Nigerians to come out to defend democracy in Nigeria.”

