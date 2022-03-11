Group canvasses ‘tested leader’ to fix economy

A non-profitable organisation under the umbrella of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo Global Movement, has said that Nigeria needs a ‘tested leader’ to fix the political landscape and also rescue the ailing economy in 2023. During an interactive session with local All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Lagos yesterday, the group asked Osinbajo to heed the calls to declare for the 2023 presidential election. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph at the event, Lagos State Coordinator, Akinyemi Omoniyi Ojo, said the gathering was an opportunity to make a case for Osinbajo to join the race. He said: “We have come out in one voice to tell the world that Lagos State is in support of Yemi Osinbajo’s candidature and we want APC to give us Osinbajo as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general election.
