Group carpets S’West govs on worsening insecurity

Worried by the escalating security crisis in the South-West region of the country, a pan-Yoruba group, the Majeobaje Movement, yesterday accused the governors of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Osun States of gross abdication of their primary constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties of residents. The group in a letter dated 12th December, 2020 signed on behalf of its general membership by its steering committee members including Chief Akintayo Akin-Deko, Sir Gbenga Adebusuyi, Revd Muyiwa Bamgbose, Mr. Ibukun Fakeye, Dr. Dolapo Sikuade, Mr. Deola Kumapayi, Mr. Yomi Layinka and Mr. Ayo Oyerinde, leveled the allegation in a ‘Save Our Souls’ letter to the Chairman of the South-West Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu which was copied to the five other governors. The Movement which is an alliance of professionals, entrepreneurs, policy specialists and academics concerned about and working for improved governance in Nigeria decried spate of killings, kidnappings, rape and sundry criminal activities ravaging the region “under the governors’ watch with the attendant loss of lives of many illustrious citizens and the destruction of their livelihoods.

