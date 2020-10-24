News

Group cautions against fake news, urges FG to probe Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Centre For Peace And Conflict Resolution (CPCR) has condemned Tuesday night shooting at peaceful protesters in the Lekki axis of Lagos State, absolving the Nigerian Army of any involvement.

 

 

Peaceful protesters gathering at the Lekki Tollgate area of the state were sprayed with bullets with reports of fatalities and in juries.

 

CPCR, while condemning the dastardly act described the incident as a mob attack, clouded in political meandering, skewed to a game of wits by political rivals trying to outsmart one another, clinging on current unrest.

 

The group is of the opinion that the Nigerian Army personnel drafted to maintain order among the protesting youths couldn’t have resorted to such unbridled action on armless citizens in view of their background training.

 

Spokesperson of CPCR, Austin Alu, said the fifth columnist started the journey to bastardise the genuine intent of the protesters by first infiltrating their ranks to give them a bad name before heading for the jugular.

 

He noted with regrets that some politicians are using the tense state of the country to score cheap political goals Alu, who reiterated that the military should be absorbed from the killings noted that “the Army, being a discipline force, couldn’t have degenerated to such barbarism a few days after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, justified the staging of peaceful protests to press home agitations.

 

The group, therefore, called for an independent and unfettered investigation into the killings and the award of appropriate punishment for culprits.

