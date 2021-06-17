Group cautions secession agitators

A group, the Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA), has urged Nigerians advocating secession as a solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the country to have a rethink. The association recommended dialogue as a crucial option for addressing the current challenges facing the nation.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, NPSA Presi-dent, Prof. Hassan Salihu, said while the association agreed that the problems facing the country were multifaceted and multilayered, and was becoming more intractable, it still believed that the situation was not beyond redemption as to warrant calling for separatism and secession. Salihu added that all that was required to solve the problems was the development of more awareness of the problems and the readiness to apply a mix of therapies that were people-centered.

He said: “To be sure, NPSA believes in a strong and united Nigeria and as such, it frowns at the incessant drums of disintegration being beaten by some aggrieved Nigerians. “We believe in one Nigeria, where all its citizens will enjoy justice, equity, fairness and peace. We thus disapprove of extreme posturing and agitations, verging on the dismemberment of the country as being demanded by some groups.”

