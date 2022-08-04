News

Group celebrates ex-Delta gov, Ibori, at 63

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, celebrates his 63 birthday, the Premium ESS Group, has described him as a blessing to the oil-producing state. In a congratulatory message signed yesterday by Mr. Salvation Alibor, said Ibori redefined politics and governance in Delta State. He said: “Delta State is fortunate to be home to many resources and blessings. Amongst the best of them is Ogidigboigbo. “Having dedicated the better part of his younger years to community building, Ogidigboigbo has left an indelible mark Oyeleke in the history of Delta State. “Sir, you have redefined the Delta style for us as the purpose and positive accomplishments for the collective good. “Your legend will stretch to the generations after you (whom we trust to emulate your kind and progressive posture), as will your impact. “As a beacon of leadership and a solid political umbrella to Delta State as a whole, you have laid the groundwork for a very prosperous Delta, and for this, we are grateful.

“On this very beautiful day, the 4th of August, on behalf of Premium ESS Group; the mother group of Outdoors.ng (Nigeria’s leading outdoors and billboard company), Xpark 360 Limited (a force of unorthodox marketing), Premium Digital Marketing Academy (Nigeria’s Preferred Digital Skills Acad-emy), and Xpark Sports (Nigeria’s most rewarding esports platform), here is wishing Ogidigboigbo a very happy birthday celebration. “May your days be long, may your health be hearty, and your moments of joy, plenty, wishing you many happy returns of this great day, Sir.”

 

