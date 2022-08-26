Group celebrates Obiano at 67, lauds sterling developmental strides

FORMER Governor Willie Obiano has been commended for his quiet leadership and sterling achievements while in office as Anambra State chief executive.

Making the commendation during the celebration of the former governor’s 67th birthday recently, Anambra Development Union enumerated 67 signature projects delivered by the Obiano administration in the state.

The socio-political group recalled that the former governor, fondly called ‘Akpokuedike’, demonstrated commitment to and genuine love for the people, the state and Nigeria in general.

In a written address on the occasion, which was presided over by Alex Osaemeka and Chukwuka Udeokeke, ADU listed the 67 impactful projects that Obiano initiated and completed to include the first flyover in Awka, the state capital; the first digital databank for Anambra farmers and active situation room for progress monitoring and evaluation; introduction of Anambra rice; as well as introduction of the state’s brand signature with a new anthem, logo, core values and colours.

Praising the Anambra Rice brand, which has been described as the best in Africa, ADU said it is gratifying to note that Chief Obiano did not make much noise about his achievements while in office.

“As we celebrate Akpokuedike today and many years to come, may we never forget that His Excellency tarred over 1,000 kilometres of roads in the state, was first in integrating social media and e-Governance, and was the most tolerable to rants, attacks and insults that come with leadership.

“His Light-Up Anambra initiative reinvigorated nightlife in the state, thereby creating a 24-hour economy, built the International Convention Centre in the state, and restored the dignity of our traditional institutions by putting a stop to the idea of inviting and arresting monarchs by the Nigerian police, and gave them brand new Innoson vehicles.”

Osaemeka, who is a development expert, remarked that by making Anambra the first state in the South East and second to Rivers in Nigeria in the Fiscal Sustainability Index, Obiano remains the state's unsung hero.

“With that singular feat in FSI, the former governor outperformed Lagos, Kano and 32 other states, just as he was able to offset N1.8bn of pension arrears, while maintaining regular monthly payment of salary, in line with his promise to deliver on physical and human infrastructure,” he stated.

Obiano, a native of Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, was born on August 8, 1957 and served as governor from March 17, 2014 to March 17, 2022.

Before his election into office as governor, he had worked with two top Nigerian commercial banks, First Bank and Fidelity Bank, and excelled as a top flight auditor and risk analyst. He also had a stint with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

It was based on his excellent service record that the people of Anambra beckoned him to serve the state as governor after his retirement from Fidelity Bank as Executive Director.

