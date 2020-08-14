Business

Group chides lawmakers over hasty loan approval

A non-governmental organisation, the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), has berated members of the National Assembly for their penchant for hasty loan approval. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, by the Board Chairman, ACUF, Dr. Chiwuike Uba, faulted the culpability of the National Assembly that seems to be in a haste to approve loans, without exercising its oversight functions of questioning the terms of the agreement He demanded that the National Assembly must tender an unalloyed apology to Nigerians for misleading them and failing to live up to expectations, even as he said that, going forward, the legislature must sit up in order not to plunge the country into more debt and grief. According to him, “evidently, the ongoing investigation by the National Assembly over the Chinese loans has the capacity to unveil any hidden fraudulent clauses in the loan agreements signed by the Nigerian government.

Recall that the international community had, in the past, accused China of applying some fraudulent, irregular, and underhand pressures in the structure of their loan agreements with countries, especially African countries; due to weak and corrupt leadership. “Clauses that give the Chinese an irrevocable power to acquire and run the projects funded through their loans, peradventure the country is unable to repay the loans, are fraudulently inserted in the agreements.

“This situation is made worse by the use of companie allegedly blacklisted by the World Bank for corruption by the Chinese government for infrastructure projects in Africa. Unfortunately, while these agreements are usually not made public, our leaders rarely take time to read/ study the agreements before signing, due to African leaders’ weakness, lack of credibility to pay back the loans, and the craving to siphon/loot the loans for private purposes. “Agreed that the Chinese government may be averse to corrupt practices, as we have witnessed in the way they treat her citizens found to be corrupt, they treat their loans strictly as business and political instrument for control; hence, apply all manner of underhand pressures to achieve their goals.”

