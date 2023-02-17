News

Group commences house-to-house campaign for Tinubu/Shettima

A support group for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima Presidential campaign has commenced a Houseto- House campaign for the candidates. The support group “Igbo Arise for Tinubu and Shettima 2023,” started the House-to-Houde campaign on Wednesday in Abuja. In a statement from the Coordinator, Comrade Mike Iro Akazi, the group said: “We are using this medium to implore you to vote for Senator Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come February 25, 2023.

“We are a socio-political- cum cultural support group. We believe strongly in the ability of the duo to steer Nigeria from the ugly situation in which it has found itself to glowing heights. “Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a man who has enormous experience on state-craft and the ability to fish out the best of men Nigeria can boast of, in order to create a new Nigeria of our Dreams, where all of us will be proud to identify with.

“He did it in Lagos and left a legacy that has survived over-time and today Lagos is the pride of Nigeria among the comity nations and has the fastest growing economy, in the whole of Sub Saharan Africa.”Nigeria can be great once again all it needs is a quintessential leader, with political will and the courage to challenge age long anomalies. “Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Shettima has political will, leadership ability, courage and an eager to write their names in gold. Let us give them the chance to strengthen Nigeria and give our unborn children the hope for a better tomorrow.”

 

