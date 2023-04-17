Group commends Adeleke for developing Osun

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State chapter, has lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke’s developmental strides. In a statement by its Caretaker Committee Chairman Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, the group said it was optimistic that the state will witness development under Adeleke. The organization said the state government presented N518 million to 40 communities for infrastructure development. NYCN said under the Imole surgical and medical outreach, 2,000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies in the state have benefited from free medical care. This, according to the organisation, was in addition to the enrolment of 3000 indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS). The group said: “Our findings show that the governor since his assumption of office had made provision for transformers and other electrical materials in communities without electricity in an on-going project. “Adeleke had started the payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016, owed by the past administrations.”
