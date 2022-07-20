News

Group commends Fashola’s attitude to work

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A pro-democracy organisation, Razaq Kolade Olokoba (RKO), has expressed satisfaction over the commitment of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), to duties. The group said the minister is still very busy on his duty post as if the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is just beginning. The convener of the group, Razaq Kolade Olokoba, in a statement, said: “The workaholic Minister deserves accolades for his commitment to bridge the gap of infrastructure deficiency before leaving office.”

He stressed the need to voice out this observation for Nigerians to know Fashola (SAN), is very much awake to his responsibilities as a workaholic silent achiever. According to Olokoba, not many people know that, while some of his colleagues have lost focus via the pursuit of some elusive political benefits, Fashola still remains focused and committed to the duties assigned to him by his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, a lover of infrastructure development, pointing out that, “my group’s recent trip to Ilorin through Oyo town was an eye opener that the Senior Advocate is very much on the road doing his things perfectly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: FCTA begs G7 states to protect Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Following the troubling insecurity in neighbouring states around Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday begged security agencies from the G7 states to shore up security against intending invaders to the nation’s capital. The G7 states were made up of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states. The […]
News

ISWAP kills Shekau’s commanders, tightens hold on Sambisa Forest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have sustained their aggressive onslaught against the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram terrorists, killing and arresting some of the rival sect’s commanders and terrorists, PRNigeria has learnt. They also captured some top Commanders of the Shekau faction like Mustapha Krimima Jaysh, Ba’akaka, Malkin […]
News

Killings: Defend yourselves against Fulani invaders, Ortom tells Benue residents

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged residents to take up arms against “the Fulani invaders” wreaking havoc in the state instead of the continued cry out for help. But Ortom, who made the call in reaction to the attack on Ahentse community, Ndzorov in Guma Local Government Area, said they should defend themselves only […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica