Group commends Fashola’s attitude to work

A pro-democracy organisation, Razaq Kolade Olokoba (RKO), has expressed satisfaction over the commitment of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), to duties. The group said the minister is still very busy on his duty post as if the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is just beginning. The convener of the group, Razaq Kolade Olokoba, in a statement, said: “The workaholic Minister deserves accolades for his commitment to bridge the gap of infrastructure deficiency before leaving office.”

He stressed the need to voice out this observation for Nigerians to know Fashola (SAN), is very much awake to his responsibilities as a workaholic silent achiever. According to Olokoba, not many people know that, while some of his colleagues have lost focus via the pursuit of some elusive political benefits, Fashola still remains focused and committed to the duties assigned to him by his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, a lover of infrastructure development, pointing out that, “my group’s recent trip to Ilorin through Oyo town was an eye opener that the Senior Advocate is very much on the road doing his things perfectly.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...