Group commends FG for fair hearing on Magu

The National Chairman of the Northern Youth Forum (NYF), Engineer Bello Gambo Bichi, has expressed satisfaction that the way the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been given fair hearing on the allegations surrounding his stewardship at the anti-graft agency.

 

Bello Bichi said: “The Federal Government has proved its integrity and commitment to fairness and justice by the fair hearing accorded the former EFCC chairman following allegations on his stewardship”.

 

In a press statement made available to reporters in Kano, the chairman was quoted as saying that; “It is now clear that it is in line with the principle of fair hearing and justice for all that the Federal Government set up the committee to investigate allegations of infractions against the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

 

“It is honestly clear and acknowledged that justice and fair hearing played a major role as the government invited him to defend himself and amply accorded him the fundamental right to fair hearing” part of the statement reads.

 

Bichi denounced the recent statement by Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), alleging that the panel had spent more days than necessary without establishing any serious case against the former EFCC boss, saying that;

 

“The position had further proven the statement to be a deliberate attempt at misleading the public and gaining cheap publicity.”

