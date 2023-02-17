News

Group commends Mbah, flays opposition for campaign of calumny

A civil society organisation, the Enugu Group for Good Governance (E-3G) has commended the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for towing the path of constitutionalism by suing the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, over alleged libel. The group said the movewould help to restore sanity in the 2023 electioneering in the state. The group also condemned what it termed opposition’s failure to stick to issues, saying the continued attacks on the PDP and Mbah could not earn the opposition candidates any votes, as Enugu people regard them all as PDP members in different vehicles.

In a statement issued in Enugu, by its National Coordinator, Odinaka Okechukwu, yesterday, E-3G regretted that the campaigns of calumny were degrading the state’s democracy, while unwittingly narrowing the governorship seat to Mbah, the only candidate it said had so far articulated and diligently canvassed a viable manifesto to Enugu people. The statement reads: “We note with serious concern the predilection of Enugu opposition parties for smear campaigns and fixation on personalities rather than articulating and canvassing feasible manifestos to broaden the choices of Enugu electorates. “So far, they have not offered the people alternative blueprints to choose from. “It is equally instructive that the smear campaigns against Mbah have not only failed fact-checks, but have unwittingly narrowed the governorship seat to him as the only candidate that has presented a comprehensive and well received manifesto to Enugu voters.”

 

Our Reporters

