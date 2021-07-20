News

Group commends NDDC boss for returning Commission to core mandate

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), led by Effiong Akwa, has been commended for returning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with its core mandate to address the challenges of development plaguing the Niger Delta region.

 

The commendation was given by the Network Advancement Programme for Disaster Risk Reduction (NAPDRR), a civil society organisation (CSO) committed to environmental safety and good governance in Niger Delta region.

 

The group, which noted that “since the current management team came on board, it has not been business as usual for contractors in the region,” urged the Committee to sustain the drive no matter whose ox is gored.

 

The President of the group, Al-Mustapher Edoho and the Programme Monitoring Director, Jibril Edukere, in a statement yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, noted that “several contractors who are awarded various project have since returned to sites and thus many abandoned projects have been completed.”

 

He added: “Some of the contractors are now busy day and night in their project sites and this has helped to reduce poverty because several projects are now available for the  restive youths to engage themselves.

 

“Never in the history of the NDDC has the region ever witnessed the magnitude of work in progress by contractors and steady payment of backlog of contractual obligations to workers on sites.

 

“Therefore, as a poverty and disaster risks consultant in Niger Delta, we commend the Interim Administrator for this feat and we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the tempo of development of the region by reappointing Akwa in another capacity when the new board is constituted.”

 

He noted that the tempo of works across the region was borne out of the ongoing forensic probe and auditing of contracts awarded to several firms since the creation of NDDC in 2000, adding that “such political will has helped in returning the interventionist agency to its core mandate.”

