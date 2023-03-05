Group commends Odunmbaku’s role in Tinubu’s victory

A Lagos group, Ojodu Youths Vanguard has commended Cardinal James Odunmbaku for his roles in the l victory of Nigerian president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The group’s coordinator, Fatai Fadeyi said Friday while addressing newsmen at Ogba- Aguda area of Lagos that the contributions of Baba Eto truly deserves to be commended notwithstanding the result of Lagos State presidential election. Fadeyi also praised the APC chieftain and clergyman for going the extra mile in mobilizing the electorates within and outside Lagos State for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He added that Baba Eto truly gave his all in the run up to the election and eventual victory of the presidentelect. While going down memory lane, Fadeyi recalled that Cardinal Odunmbaku began aggressive mobilization of people for Tinubu’s victory when he teamed up with the executive Committee members of the Buhari Campaign Organization. He emphasized that the BCO leveraged on its vast network to campaign and mobilize tirelessly for Tunubu across the country.

He said: “I was a witness when the executive members of the Buhari Campaign Organization visited Cardinal Odunmbaku and made him their leader last year. I can also attest that Baba Eto has since then been working relentlessly for the victory of the president -elect. However, Fadeyi also explained that he only deemed it necessary to call attention to the immense contributions of Baba Eto to the eventual victory of Bola Tinubu so as to encourage and appreciate the clergyman.

Like this: Like Loading...