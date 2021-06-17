Group commends PDP on ward congress

Independent Leaders Forum (ILF), a civil society group, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee, which recently conducted the ad-hoc ward congress. The committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, oversaw the selection of three ad-hoc delegates in the 326 wards of Anambra State, ahead of the party’s governorship election primary, slated for June 26, 2021.

In a statement signed by Mr. OCN Okafor, the President of ILF, the group stated that the Manu committee was “thorough and resisted pressures by some local government areas team leaders to change the results of the ward congress elections.” The ILF noted that despite the generally peaceful nature of the congresses around the state, there were irregularities in Anaocha, Dunukofia, and parts of Njikoka local government areas, a situation that the committee noted. Highlighting the irregularities in the local government areas, the ILF noted that in Dunukofia, some people mobilised thugs, disrupted the congress and diverted electoral materials to an hotel Ukpo. Similarly, in Anaocha, the team leader was said to have disappeared with election result sheets for the entire 19 wards of the local government.

The ILF, therefore, suggested that the committee accept only the results from wards in the 19 council, where congress held, and results were signed by the panel chairman and certified by INEC officials. The group further urged Manu and his committee to ensure the completion of the exercise in the affected local government areas, assuring that it will be commencing legal proceedings if the outcome and wishes of the PDP members at the wards are tampered with.

