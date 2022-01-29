Group committed to regional development of S/East, S/South

The South-East, South- South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has said that it is committed to regional development of the two zones. The group said the development of the two regions have consequential implications to a better Nigeria. In a statement announcing its annual general meeting taking place on Sunday, January 30, in Lagos, the General Secretary of the group, Ireke Kalu Onuma, said the regions’ development urgency deserves continuous critical focus. The group stated that the regions are the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic sustainability and growth. He noted that development is a fruit of knowledge and good governance. Onuma said: “The professionals challenge is to make sure such knowledge is available to those that govern, for the benefits of the governed. And it remains a persistent duty for key engagements.”
Igbo leaders meet in Lagos, condemn violence, destruction of assets
Some Igbo leaders yesterday met in Lagos and condemned widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of ENDSARS protest. Notable among the leaders were the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Services; Mr Joe Igbokwe; Eze Uche Dimgba, state coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor […]
Road construction: Dangote Cement secures N22.3bn tax credit
…firm to construct Lagos, Kwara & Kogi roads The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted tax credit in the sum of N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc. The company has agreed to undertake the construction of major roads, namely Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja- Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states. While […]
Pandemonium as robbers attack bank in Ekiti
A second generation bank at Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State was yesterday attacked by a gang of armed robbers, who carted away several millions of naira. The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive devisesuspectedtobedynamitebefore moving straight to the banking hall for […]
