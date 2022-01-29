Group committed to regional development of S/East, S/South

The South-East, South- South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has said that it is committed to regional development of the two zones. The group said the development of the two regions have consequential implications to a better Nigeria. In a statement announcing its annual general meeting taking place on Sunday, January 30, in Lagos, the General Secretary of the group, Ireke Kalu Onuma, said the regions’ development urgency deserves continuous critical focus. The group stated that the regions are the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic sustainability and growth. He noted that development is a fruit of knowledge and good governance. Onuma said: “The professionals challenge is to make sure such knowledge is available to those that govern, for the benefits of the governed. And it remains a persistent duty for key engagements.”

