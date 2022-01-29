News

Group committed to regional development of S/East, S/South

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The South-East, South- South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has said that it is committed to regional development of the two zones. The group said the development of the two regions have consequential implications to a better Nigeria. In a statement announcing its annual general meeting taking place on Sunday, January 30, in Lagos, the General Secretary of the group, Ireke Kalu Onuma, said the regions’ development urgency deserves continuous critical focus. The group stated that the regions are the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic sustainability and growth. He noted that development is a fruit of knowledge and good governance. Onuma said: “The professionals challenge is to make sure such knowledge is available to those that govern, for the benefits of the governed. And it remains a persistent duty for key engagements.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbo leaders meet in Lagos, condemn violence, destruction of assets

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Some Igbo leaders yesterday met in Lagos and condemned widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of ENDSARS protest. Notable among the leaders were the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Services; Mr Joe Igbokwe; Eze Uche Dimgba, state coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor […]
News Top Stories

Road construction: Dangote Cement secures N22.3bn tax credit

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…firm to construct Lagos, Kwara & Kogi roads The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted tax credit in the sum of N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc. The company has agreed to undertake the construction of major roads, namely Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja- Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states. While […]
News

Pandemonium as robbers attack bank in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A second generation bank at Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State was yesterday attacked by a gang of armed robbers, who carted away several millions of naira. The six-man gang armed bandits besieged the bank around 3.30pm and blasted the security door with explosive devisesuspectedtobedynamitebefore moving straight to the banking hall for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica