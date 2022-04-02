News

Group condemns Ameachi’s reaction to train attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Greater Nigeria Network, a sociocultural group with membership across the country has condemned in strong terms the reaction of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi in the train attack.
Speaking at the end of their quarterly meeting held in Lagos on Friday, the President of the group, Bashorun Adeleke decried the carelessness in the Minister’s speech on the attack that led to loss of lives.

In his address he consoled with members of the society who lost their loved ones in the mayhem.
“Monday’s horrific attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train. Our hearts goes out to families of the victims who will find it difficult coming to terms with their loss, especially given the tragic circumstance. This attack indicates the magnitude of the existential threat we face as a nation. And because our common humanity means nothing to these gangs in govt.”

Adeleke who was saddened that human lives meant nothing to the Minister when his complaints was about money and no mention of the welfare of the people.
“Rotimi Amaechi is a consequential member of this government. Who is frustrating him? Did he tell the president about his frustrations? If he did, what did the President do? How reasonable is that a President that has approved hundreds of Billions of Dollars for the Honourable Minister, will foot drag on approving just N3B to secure the facilities built or acquired at hundreds of Billions of dollars?”

That the Minister choose such a terrible emotional time to throw the government that he is a core part of under the bus speaks volume.

He should have been more measured especially when human lives are involved. His outburst is being interpreted as justification of public out cry on the president’s ineptitude and lack of transparency in this administration.
As a Minister that touts himself as the President’s favorite and anointed successor, he ought not to shift the blame of his failures to the President who has genuine intentions for the rail project.

“It is toxic politics to seek to curry favour of monetary approval for his Ministry at a period the entire country has been thrown into mourning.”

His reaction has sent a negative signal which seeks to question the genuineness of the Buhari’s administration on the rail project. The Minister seeks to affirm that this govt of lacking in certain administrative decisions and transparency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Missing journalist: DSS may sue Senator over accusation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS), has threatened to seek legal redress over an allegation made by the lawmaker representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev, against it. Recall that the Senator had, at a recent parliamentary proceeding, insinuated that the DSS may be holding a Reporter with Vanguard […]
News

Sports Minister inaugurates NYSC board

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remains a tool for national integration, which fosters national development and unity for the benefit of the Nigerian youth. This assertion was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, while inaugurating the new NYSC board for a three-year tenure. He said: “I wish to […]
News

Group harps on training women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of Borderless Trade Network and author of Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product, Mrs. Olori-Boye Ajayi, has said that ‘The Borderless Trade Salon series,’ an initiative of BTN, was set up to cater for the business and emotional needs of women in transition and women in business”. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica