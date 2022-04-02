Group condemns Ameachi’s reaction to train attack

Greater Nigeria Network, a sociocultural group with membership across the country has condemned in strong terms the reaction of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi in the train attack.

Speaking at the end of their quarterly meeting held in Lagos on Friday, the President of the group, Bashorun Adeleke decried the carelessness in the Minister’s speech on the attack that led to loss of lives.

In his address he consoled with members of the society who lost their loved ones in the mayhem.

“Monday’s horrific attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train. Our hearts goes out to families of the victims who will find it difficult coming to terms with their loss, especially given the tragic circumstance. This attack indicates the magnitude of the existential threat we face as a nation. And because our common humanity means nothing to these gangs in govt.”

Adeleke who was saddened that human lives meant nothing to the Minister when his complaints was about money and no mention of the welfare of the people.

“Rotimi Amaechi is a consequential member of this government. Who is frustrating him? Did he tell the president about his frustrations? If he did, what did the President do? How reasonable is that a President that has approved hundreds of Billions of Dollars for the Honourable Minister, will foot drag on approving just N3B to secure the facilities built or acquired at hundreds of Billions of dollars?”

That the Minister choose such a terrible emotional time to throw the government that he is a core part of under the bus speaks volume.

He should have been more measured especially when human lives are involved. His outburst is being interpreted as justification of public out cry on the president’s ineptitude and lack of transparency in this administration.

As a Minister that touts himself as the President’s favorite and anointed successor, he ought not to shift the blame of his failures to the President who has genuine intentions for the rail project.

“It is toxic politics to seek to curry favour of monetary approval for his Ministry at a period the entire country has been thrown into mourning.”

His reaction has sent a negative signal which seeks to question the genuineness of the Buhari’s administration on the rail project. The Minister seeks to affirm that this govt of lacking in certain administrative decisions and transparency.

