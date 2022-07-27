Group condemns attack, killing of Guards Brigade Soldiers in Bwari

Our Correspondent

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday, condemned the attack on troops of Guards Brigade along the Kubwa – Bwari Expressway by terrorists, leading to the death of two officers, and six soldiers.

Operating under the aegis of APC Justice and Unity Forum (APC JUF), the group tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the urgent need to immediately undertake an overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, in a bid to pave the way for fresh perspectives and ideas on how best to deal with the worsening insecurity across parts of the country.

In a statement ,by its National President, Dr Muhammadu Kabiru, the forum said it was embarrassing that the terrorists could have their way in launching the deadly attack on troops of the elite Presidential Guards Brigade right in the nation’s federal capital city.

This is as the unity forum recalled that the ugly development came a few days after the enemies of state threatened to abduct President Buhari, as well as the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

It also drew attention to the continuous holding of the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train passengers.

According to the statement, the group’s position was the fallout of meeting it held in Abuja earlier, to review the state of the nation, especially as it concerns security of lives and property.

While insisting that “we cannot continue like this”, the group regretted that “in a country of over 200 million people, some rag-tag miscreants called bandits and Boko Haram, should not be allowed freedom of action in any part of the country.”

The APCJUF claimed further, that: “Nigerians voted for us because we promised to cater for their welfare and security but as it stands today, the country is battling growing insecurity.

“The death of the soldiers of Guards Brigade in Abuja, is one too many, and something must be done immediately to stop further occurrences.

“We condemn the killing of our gallant men. The time to act is now,

“We are moving close to the general elections, and something must be done fast before it is too late”.

