Group condemns attack on NNPC’s mgt staff

A group, Niger Delta Young Business Leaders Forum (NDYBLF), has condemned the alleged attack on the Chief Operating Officer (COO), upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye. The group lamented that the campaign of calumny against him was a calculated attempt to intimidate, blackmail, extort and stampede him as a result of the recent office he occupies in NNPC.

The group’s Coordinator, Mr. Richard Akinaka, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Yenagoa, said preliminary investigations by the group showed that those behind the actions were a few selfish and corrupt Niger Delta indigenes, who were trying to drag the reputation of Tombomieye into the murky waters of corruption. Akinaka said: “Adokiye Tombomieye is one of the reputable sons of the Niger Delta and a role model to many young aspiring Business leaders and should not be smeared in any manner.”

