Group condemns attack on VC Federal Varsity Lokoja

A social group under the umbrella of Okun Development Association (ODA), has described the recent media attack on the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, as malicious and heartless.

Professor Akinwumi recently came under an attack in some media (not Sunday Telegraph), negatively portraying his person. But the association while adding its voice to the raging character assassination on the University VC warned t would no longer tolerate any act of negative attack on their son.

The Chairman of Okun Development Association, Federal University, Lokoja branch, Professor Mohamed Suleiman who handed down the warning on weekend during a press conference and peaceful protest organized by the association at the Felele Campus of the University in support of the vice-chancellor, said the vice-chancellor since he assumed office one year ago has been making unrelenting efforts to put the institution on the right path of development.

