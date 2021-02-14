Metro & Crime

Group condemns attempt to politicize recent herdsmen killing in Yewaland

The Ogun State Solidarity Alliance Group (OSSAG) has issued a communique condemning attempts made by certain individuals in the community to politicise the recent killings by herdsmen in the community.

There has been certain narratives attributed to some political icons in the community who are trying engage the present situation to gain cheap political gains.
According to the group, certain political figures are trying to cause political mayhem in the community by making utterances aimed to undermine the role and activities played by the Senator representing the constituency, Senator Tolu Odebiyi.
The group responding to these various plots condemned it as they explained that the plots are nothing more but plans made to play cheap politics and also exploit the intelligence of the people of Yewaland.
The group, through it’s spokesman, Comrade Ayokunlemi Abiola, stated that those behind the plots indeed crossed the line with their unguided activities which are tailored to politically manipulate the people in order to promote himself.
According to him: “We must not only condemn these plots as they do not represent the interest of our people, we must also ensure that we ignore politicians who are only interested in hijacking narratives, exploiting it for their benefits leaving the electorate to paddle their canoe by themselves.”
Comrade Ayokunlemi Abiola stated that ever since the issue came into limelight, only Senator Tolu Odebiyi, the lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial district, has lended his voice and resources to curbing the menace.
According to him: “Where were they when Senator Tolu Odebiyi was speaking passionately in the floor of the house, calling on the Federal Government to take drastic steps to curb the situation.”
He also advised members of the public to shy away from politicians who are out there to offer them nothing meaningful as they are only out there for themselves alone.

