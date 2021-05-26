News

Group condemns imposition of Oodua anthem on Ondo Ijaw

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A group, the Arogbo Ijaw Patriots, has condemned in strong terms the imposition of the Oodua anthem on the Ijaw minority in Ondo State. The group also criticised the state government for the use of the ethnic anthem in Yoruba for the conduct of a promotion examination for senior civil servants. The group said in a statement yesterday that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s attempt to foist an ethnic anthem on the Ijaw of Ondo State amounted to a flagrant violation of the rights of the Ijaw ethnic minority in the state. The statement was signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Mr Fidelis Soriwei and Bibisa Kekemeke, respectively.

They recalled that Akeredolu via a memo titled; ‘Adoption of Oduduwa Anthem in the Public Secondary Schools across Ondo State,’ signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Tolu Adeyemi, on May 6, 2021, made it compulsory for the said anthem to be sung in all secondary schools in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Källström launches ‘Clean Air for Africa’ initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Volvo Construction Equipment Diagnostic Engineer, Dr. Elisabeth Källström, has launched a new initiative, ‘Clean Air for Africa,’ that targets huge emission drop in the continent as a way of combating the effects of a warming planet as well as saving the lives of many of her people.   With the new initiative, Källström was […]
News

Buhari greets Emir of Zuru at 77

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Emir of Zuru, in Kebbi State, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sani Sami, on the occasion of his 77th birthday yesterday.   In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled the illustrious stewardship of the retired Major General to the Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

Govt should diversify economy, not borrow for devt – Sanusi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has advised governments to invest in human capital, create enabling environment for investments and diversify the economy instead of borrowing to finance development.   Sanusi, a one-time Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), gave the advice on the second day of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica