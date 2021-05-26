Group condemns imposition of Oodua anthem on Ondo Ijaw

A group, the Arogbo Ijaw Patriots, has condemned in strong terms the imposition of the Oodua anthem on the Ijaw minority in Ondo State. The group also criticised the state government for the use of the ethnic anthem in Yoruba for the conduct of a promotion examination for senior civil servants. The group said in a statement yesterday that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s attempt to foist an ethnic anthem on the Ijaw of Ondo State amounted to a flagrant violation of the rights of the Ijaw ethnic minority in the state. The statement was signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Mr Fidelis Soriwei and Bibisa Kekemeke, respectively.

They recalled that Akeredolu via a memo titled; ‘Adoption of Oduduwa Anthem in the Public Secondary Schools across Ondo State,’ signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Tolu Adeyemi, on May 6, 2021, made it compulsory for the said anthem to be sung in all secondary schools in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...