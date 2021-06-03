News

Group condemns killings in South-East

The Coalition of South- East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has condemned the rising cases of killings in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation, which according to the group, has become a matter of worry. COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth organisation in the South-East geo-political zone, yesterday condemned the spate of violence in region that led to the reprisal and killing of Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, a German-based Nigerian on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 by an Air Force officer on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri in Imo State. Other killings include the assassination of Justice Stanley Nnaji ex-Enugu High Court Judge in Enugu; the assassination of Chief Provost of Nigerian Immigration Service, Okiemute Mrere in Owerri, Imo State capital, the assassination of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State; burning and destruction of state CID Headquarters resulting in the death of two Police Inspectors in Umuahia Abia State.

