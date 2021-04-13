Group condemns military onslaught against Benue communities

A group, Middle-Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF), has condemned with utter disappointment the military onslaught against the taxpaying communities of Benue State.

A team of journalists, who undertook a tour of Adoka, Agidi, Agune, Awajir, Bonta, Gbinde, Guleya, Gungul and Ullam in Konshisha and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State, reported that these communities were decimated by the army high command in their search for the killers of some soldiers.

The MBJF in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Jonathan Ipaa and Mrs. Oikele Kure respectively, and made available to newsmen yesterday said: “We all agree that it is wrong to attack and kill soldiers in the line of duty.

However, the same sanctity must always be accorded to civilian lives, whose tax was spent on the training, retraining, salaries and equipment of these soldiers.

“The statement continued; “The Middle Belt Journalists Forum, therefore, condemn the rolling out of disproportionate military arsenal, tank, mortar, artillery and air fire against unarmed citizens, and the subsequent bombardment, levelling, burning, killing and displacement of the helpless and hapless civilian population in Adoka, Agidi, Agune, Awajir, Bonta, Gbinde, Guleya, Gungul and Ullam in Konshisha and Gwer East Local Government Areas under whatever guise.

“We agree that any criminal should be punished, but collective punishment and disproportionate use of force by any standard are crimes anywhere in the world, irrespective of who is involved and who the victim is.

“The military have carried out these brutal acts against our communities for the offence of their alleged members thus undermining that collective punishment is a war crime.”

“We will continue to condemn the uncivilised practice of the military to level communities in revenge for the killing of their personnel.

“In the case of these Benue communities, the military actions have grossly undermined the constitutional role of the DSS, DIA, SCID, who are trained to do discreet investigation to unravel whatever crime committed and effect arrest and prosecute perpetrators accordingly.”

