Group congratulates Danbatta over award

A group, Kano North Renaissance (KNR), has congratulated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, over his recent emergence as the regulator of the year at the prestigious Vanguard Newspapers Award. The award was presented to the professor of telecommunications in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s digital economy. The award recognises regulators, who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and have made a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. In a congratulatory letter addressed to Danbatta, Masoya Kano North Renaissance, a group of professionals and technocrats, commended the NCC boss for his outstanding work in the Nigerian digital economy. The group noted that Danbatta’s leadership at the NCC has helped to promote the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. “Your contributions to the development of the Nigerian digital economy are highly commendable,” the letter read. “Your leadership at the NCC has helped to promote the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, which has in turn contributed significantly to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy,” it added. The group further noted that Danbatta’s efforts in the areas of broadband penetration, quality of service, and consumer protection have helped to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians

