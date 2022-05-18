News

Group congratulates Jonathan over new appointment, hails Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A sociocultural organisation, The Unity Group (TUG), has congratulated former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, for his recent appointment as a member of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council). Jonathan’s appointment into the board was made known last week through a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, who said that by the appointment, the former president has become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, which he said, is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role. Reacting to the development, the group in a statement yesterday said the appointment is another testimony of Jonathan’s ever rising profile as an international statesman and a rare personality of focus

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

