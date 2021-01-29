Group congratulates new Chief of Air Staff, Amao

A non-governmental organization (NGO) MYVIE Foundation International has congratulated Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao on his new appointment as the Chief of Air Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement by its Sub-Saharan Coordinator, Oliver Chinwendu described AVM Amao as a man of integrity, a complete officer and gentleman whose experience and expertise would go a long way in making the Nigerian Air Force a force to be reckoned with in the world.

It reads: “Being a fighter pilot, especially one who has repeatedly tasted battle through the deployment of air fire power, there is no doubt that indeed his emergence as the new Chief of Air Staff will not only meet our criteria as a nation but will aid in bringing the insurgency under control sooner or later. “His experience and expertise will go a long way in changing and making the Nigerian Airforce a force to be reckoned with internationally.

Mr President has done the right thing by appointing AVM Amao as the new Chief of Air Staff.” Indeed, he is the right man for the right job who has been appointed at the right time. “As a man who wants the best for his fellow airmen, it was during his tenure that Myvie Foundation was also allowed to further train Airforce personnel on repair of Air craft batteries and those of other heavy duty equipment. “lt was during his time, that youth and women in the Airforce Base were able to acquire skills on how to make shoes, bags and other skill acquisitions which most of them cannot forget till today which has put food on the table for their families.”.

While praying for his successful tenure as the new Chief of Air Staff, Chinwendu said that he believed that his tenure would attend to pending cases of General Court Martial and matters requiring his urgent attention.

