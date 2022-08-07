News

Group coordinator charges parents to bond with their children

Chinyere Abiaziem

Parents and guardians have been urged to create more time to bond with their children and wards, monitor what they get exposed to either by reading or watching, as well get them engaged in meaningful programmes like skills acquisition especially this holiday season. Co-founder of Summer Skills, a free four-week online capacity programme for adolescents and teenagers, Mrs. Funmi Falobi, gave the charge at the second edition of the programme which kicked off yesterday in Lagos. Also, she noted that healthy relationships would be fostered which will make them confident to discuss issues no matter how intimate with their parents, which helps in making them less vulnerable to sexual predators, drug abuse, alcoholism and other vices in the society. Coordinator, Initiative for Social Impact and Sustainable Development (ISISD), Falobi, also said that keeping children engaged in skills acquisition will build their capacity in life learning. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Falobi, a mother and a personal development proponent, said her commitment was to enhance the capacity of the next generation leaders, as her passion for confounding Summer Skills alongside her husband, Mr. Sanmi Falobi, was to provide adolescents and teens with insight, knowledge and skills capacity to develop from budding adolescent or teenager to optimally productive adults. She said:”The holiday season is the time to build relationships between parents and their wards. There are so many vices that our kids are exposed to offline and online and parents should use this time to build relationships with their wards. “Parents should follow up with their wards on what they are doing online with their phone and what they are watching on TV. It is advisable that parents engage their children and wards in activities that are beneficial to them during this long holiday. This is why a program like the Summer Skills is organised every year to engage our children and build their capacity in life learning. It is essential parents engage their children/wards and let them acquire knowledge and skills that would help them become better in life. “This would also prevent our children from being exposed to sexual assault and social vices that are inimical to their well being. When children are idle as a result of the holiday and parents’ attention is lacking, they become vulnerable to those that would take advantage of their innocence and introduce them to vices that could endanger their lives and derail their focus in life,” she said.

 

