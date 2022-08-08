News

…group dares Amosun over threat to remove Abiodun

A group, Ogun Professionals Watch (OPW), has slammed the former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, over his comment to ensure the removal of Prince Dapo Abiodun from office in 2023.

 

The group said Amosun made a big mistake by arrogating the attributes of God to himself.

 

The former governor and senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly had, shortly after receiving an award in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, claimed that Governor Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019 and that those who rigged him in had already apologised to him  Amosun). He also vowed to thwart the governor’s second term bid, promising to make his preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship known shortly.

 

But, OPW in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday, said contrary to Amosun’s empty boast, only the good people of Ogun State who installed Abiodun in office in 2018 will determine who governs them in 2023.

 

The group also called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the former governor for questioning since, by his own admission, he knows those who rigged the 2019 governorship election in the state.

 

