Group decries 20m out-of-school children in Nigeria

The Executive Director, Caring Heart Heritage Initiative (CHHI); a nongovernmental organisation, Mrs Henrietta Otoabasi- Akpan, has decried the 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, according to a recent report by UNESCO. She called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in the education sector to redress this anomaly.

She spoke when her NGO empowered hundreds of indigent pupils during the Project Hope and Joy outreaches in Lagos State over the weekend. The children were provided with packs of writing/ education materials, shoes and different patterns of clothes; buckets of rice, vegetable oil, Maggi and other cooking ingredients.

Otoabasi-Akpan said: “It is sad that there are about 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria. “It is very obvious that the more out-of-school children we have, the more the economy of the nation is firing downward because these out-of-school children are the leaders of tomorrow.

