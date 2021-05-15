Group decries directive to withdraw Igbo political office holders’ security

The directive by the police high command to withdraw its personnel from escort and security duties to political office holders from the South East zone of the country amount to exposing them to attack and danger, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has said.

The apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone said in a statement issued by the President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem and secretary-general, Comrade Kanice Igwe that withdrawing all police escorts to governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, Speakers and other political office holders in the South East zone at a time they needed security the most was suicidal. COSEYL noted that insecurity was not peculiar to the South East and wondered what informed the directive on only the South East and Rivers State.

“This stern and punitive decision by the National Security Council and subsequent directive by the police force proves that the police force is parochial in handling a serious matter as national Security. We have it in good authority that the decision was taken in the federal executive security meeting is really a nepotistic decision. “We therefore call on the National Security Council and the police force to reverse the decision and directive withdrawing the security details attached to governors, Senators and other Politically Exposed Persons,” the group said.

