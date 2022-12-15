Group decries FG’s sugar campaign to justify 20% tax on soft drinks

Barely two weeks after the Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria [MAN] raised a discomforting alarm over strong indications that the Federal Government was planning a proposed additional 20 per cent Ad-Valorem Excise Tax on the Carbonated Soft Drinks [CSD] segment, the group has once again decried the ongoing emotional campaign to string up the sugar angle by a subterfuge group hurriedly concocted and purportedly sponsored by the government. The faceless group has been masquerading and trying to use the sugar angle to rationalise an economic virus that may become a pandemic, which it intends to unleash on the nonalcoholic beverage industry.

A statement released in this regard pointed out that this development was a reaction to the multidimensional pressure that has been unleashed on the government by the vehement opposition in response to the proposed regulation by the sectoral group and concerned stakeholders over the last couple of weeks. According to the statement by the MAN group, spurred by the vociferous campaigns that have been mounted on the issue, government lobbyist are coming up using an emotional but weak health angle to knock the public outcry.

“A coalition, the National Action on Sugar Reduction, recently staged what it termed a peaceful display in Abuja urging the government to increase taxes on sugary drinks and invest the revenue into public health. “What one is quick to consider is: Why this group?, What is the interest of the group? It is such that it can be safely concluded that the faceless group is simply the last straw that the government is holding onto in its resolve to go ahead with the proposed primitive and retrogressive economic approach whose greater consequence portends adverse social, political, economic and even health implications for the entire system.

“The subterfuge group opine that ‘’soft drink taxes are a ‘‘win’’ for Nigerians, adding that its consumption of sugary drinks is known to be a risk factor for diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke and cancers,” the group said. But in a swift reaction to the coalition’s campaign, the sectoral group said the ongoing campaign to lynch sugar and use it as a poster boy or silver bullet to solve Nigeria’s healthcare problems was, at best, misleading. According to the group, ‘’citizens’ health is a significant responsibility of all governments, and any action to protect citizens’ health is desirable and should be supported.

But the false attribution of sugar-related ailments to a single cause or product is wrong.’’ The group further stated that the lobby group that has encouraged the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to impose higher taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) had used data that do not support their argument for the increases in taxes on sweetened beverages. According to the group, ‘’firstly, the group agrees that 70 per cent of citizens’ medical bills in the country are private expenses and do not involve the government. The call for the government to raise taxes to cover these private expenses is perplexing and inconsistent with best global tax practices that place the burden or incidence of tax on a product to cover the cost to the government of treatment of patients that consume the product.’’ Corroborating this position, Mr. Teslim Shitta- Bay, a foremost economic analyst, while countering the jaundiced and misleading position put forward by the lobby group, argued that the advocates of the socalled sugar tax had argued that in 2007, Nigerians consumed 9ml per person, and in 2021 or 14 years after, they consumed 14ml per person representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.46 prr cent, which is only slightly higher than the national population growth rate over the period.

