Business

Group decries FG’s sugar campaign to justify 20% tax on soft drinks

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Barely two weeks after the Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria [MAN] raised a discomforting alarm over strong indications that the Federal Government was planning a proposed additional 20 per cent Ad-Valorem Excise Tax on the Carbonated Soft Drinks [CSD] segment, the group has once again decried the ongoing emotional campaign to string up the sugar angle by a subterfuge group hurriedly concocted and purportedly sponsored by the government. The faceless group has been masquerading and trying to use the sugar angle to rationalise an economic virus that may become a pandemic, which it intends to unleash on the nonalcoholic beverage industry.

A statement released in this regard pointed out that this development was a reaction to the multidimensional pressure that has been unleashed on the government by the vehement opposition in response to the proposed regulation by the sectoral group and concerned stakeholders over the last couple of weeks. According to the statement by the MAN group, spurred by the vociferous campaigns that have been mounted on the issue, government lobbyist are coming up using an emotional but weak health angle to knock the public outcry.

“A coalition, the National Action on Sugar Reduction, recently staged what it termed a peaceful display in Abuja urging the government to increase taxes on sugary drinks and invest the revenue into public health. “What one is quick to consider is: Why this group?, What is the interest of the group? It is such that it can be safely concluded that the faceless group is simply the last straw that the government is holding onto in its resolve to go ahead with the proposed primitive and retrogressive economic approach whose greater consequence portends adverse social, political, economic and even health implications for the entire system.

“The subterfuge group opine that ‘’soft drink taxes are a ‘‘win’’ for Nigerians, adding that its consumption of sugary drinks is known to be a risk factor for diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke and cancers,” the group said. But in a swift reaction to the coalition’s campaign, the sectoral group said the ongoing campaign to lynch sugar and use it as a poster boy or silver bullet to solve Nigeria’s healthcare problems was, at best, misleading. According to the group, ‘’citizens’ health is a significant responsibility of all governments, and any action to protect citizens’ health is desirable and should be supported.

But the false attribution of sugar-related ailments to a single cause or product is wrong.’’ The group further stated that the lobby group that has encouraged the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to impose higher taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) had used data that do not support their argument for the increases in taxes on sweetened beverages. According to the group, ‘’firstly, the group agrees that 70 per cent of citizens’ medical bills in the country are private expenses and do not involve the government. The call for the government to raise taxes to cover these private expenses is perplexing and inconsistent with best global tax practices that place the burden or incidence of tax on a product to cover the cost to the government of treatment of patients that consume the product.’’ Corroborating this position, Mr. Teslim Shitta- Bay, a foremost economic analyst, while countering the jaundiced and misleading position put forward by the lobby group, argued that the advocates of the socalled sugar tax had argued that in 2007, Nigerians consumed 9ml per person, and in 2021 or 14 years after, they consumed 14ml per person representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.46 prr cent, which is only slightly higher than the national population growth rate over the period.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has released reserves of gasoline and diesel to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Sunday. The release of the reserves was made in accordance with o the recent supply and demand situation in the domestic oil product market, the administration […]
Business

Neimeth posts N3bn FY turnover

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has reported a turnover of about N3.046 billion for the full year ended September 2021 as against N2.839 billion posted in 2020. The report of the healthcare company for the full year period released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that Neimeth recorded 27 per cent growth in profit after […]
Business

FG: Cryptocurrency facilitates money laundering, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…seeks enabling regulations The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has warned that Cryptocurrency has the potential of facilitating financial crimes, especially money laundering, if not regulated. To maximise the benefits accruable from the emergence of the currency, therefore, the PACAC has called for a multi-pronged approach, by way of policy and legislative frameworks, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica