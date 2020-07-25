Group decries increasing fatalities from self-medication

A health-oriented group, Pre-Diagnosis International (PDI), has submitted that most of the deaths being recorded in the country lately may be due to negative effects of growing selfmedication among citizens as fallout of inability to access proper clinical care because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a major highlight of a position paper issued by the organisation recently on how public healthcare administrators can curtail the impact of COVID-19 on health delivery nationwide. The paper noted that more Nigerians, especially those in the lower socio-economic strata, have been finding it hard to access quality and efficient healthcare due to financial constraint and ignorance. Consequently, more cases of self-medication leading to growing abuse of anti-malarial drugs, analgesics and anti-biotics have continued to trigger underlying health conditions, thereby causing avoidable deaths.
