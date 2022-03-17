Group decries marginalisation of women in public sector, schools

A non-governmental organisation in Bauchi State, Oxfam Nigeria, has decried the marginalisation of women in public sectors and schools in the country, T his was disclosed by Oxfam Project Coordinator, Mr Samuel Lashom, who made the appeal during a lecture organised in commemoration of World International Women’s Day for Students of Bill and Melinda Health and Technology at Ningi, Bauchi State. “Women all over the world have proven their mettle in all facets of human endeavours that include science, politics, financial management, governance and technological advancement, which are key elements of nation building.

“The ‘Break Bias’ against women theme of the 2022 IWD has succinctly captured the challenges women are facing towards realising their full potential in this part of the world and we just have to break those barriers,” said Lashom. According to the project coordinator, the Livelihoods and Nutritional Empowerment (LINE) Project has been implementing a series of activities across six council areas in Bauchi State for five years. The sustainable economic group (SEG) project is funded by GAC (Global Affairs Canada).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...