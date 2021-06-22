Group decries rising humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

Given the growing insecurity in the country, especially insurgency and banditry in the North East region, no fewer than 3.2 million Nigerians have been rendered homeless living as refugees or Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since 2014, New Telegraph has learnt.

Outof thenumber, some2.9 million people are in various IDP camps in the North East; while684,000areinCameroon, Chad and Niger IDPs, and 304, 000refugeesin otherfour countries, of the Lake Chad Basin, resultinginacomplexhumanitarian emergency.

This was disclosed yesterday by Chinwike Okereke, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of African Law Foundation (AFRILAW) and the National Coordinator of Mukosolu Chinwike-Okereke African Migration Advocacy Project (MUKOCAMAP), an Enugu-based civil society group, during the World Refugee Day 2021 CSOs/ Media Roundtable held in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State.

More than 14 civil society organisations, as well as journalists participated in the roundtable. Okereke, who noted that the theme of this year’s event, tagged: “Together We Heal, Learn and Shine,” focused on the power of inclusion, added that there was a call for greater inclusion of refugees in health systems, schools and sport-ing activities.

He said: “Particularly, refugees in Nigeria are about 71,365; asylum seekers 1,634 and IDPs 2,880,168, which comprises 2,184,254 IDPs from the North-East and 695,914 IDPs from the North- West and North-Central respectively.

“The crisis has been exacerbated by conflictinduced food insecurity and severe malnutrition, which have risen to critical levels in all the four countries.

Despite the efforts of governments and humanitarian aid, some 12.5 million people remain in need of humanitarian assistance in the Lake Chad Basin region, with 3.5 million people living in food insecure situations.”

